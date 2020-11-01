There's no doubting Whitecalf's commitment to community

I would like to voice my support for Brian Whitecalf as Hall County Commissioner.

I have personally witnessed Brian’s unwavering commitment to the most underserved citizens in our community. Each year, Brian selflessly volunteers in back-to-school efforts for children needing resources as they start the school year. Though his provision of food, clothing, and outstanding support for individuals has remained for years, he went above and beyond during the COVID-19 outbreak to bring resources to forgotten and neglected citizens. Brian spent countless hours ensuring safety as he delivered the same services to those in the Grand Island area.

Brian rarely broadcasts the work he does, and his giving comes with no political contingencies. In everything he does, Brian puts generosity into action. He is on his feet, contributing with his own time, and serving with his hands as much as his voice. If you have any doubt about Brian’s character, simply ask any of the hundreds of families who have been personally touched by his generosity.