Think about your own behavior before complaining about others

I have a little problem with the letter to the editor in the Jan. 29, paper from Gerald Kosmicki. I have read probably about 10 letters from him, who looks like a regular in this section. Most of his letters are not correct and he spreads a lot of misinformation — the word the Democrats use a lot as well as CNN and MSNBC do. Why is it when the shoe is on the other foot, Democrats are always on the side of the law but when Republicans do the same things the Democrats have been doing for years and years, it is wrong?