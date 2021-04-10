This area fortunate to be reducing infection rate

In Nebraska, over the whole 13 months of the pandemic, 11% of the population has been infected or is infected with this virus. That means that as you walk down the street one out of every nine people you pass has been or is infected with COVID-19.

For the three-county area of Hall, Buffalo and Adams counties, the combined rates of infection during the same two-week period decreased by 6.1%. Again, death rates are not credible over such a short period.

With Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings having recently scrapped their mask mandates, we have dodged a bullet and are contrarians compared to the rest of the nation and much of the world. Let us all pray our good fortune continues.