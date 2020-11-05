This is National Diabetes Awareness Month

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. There were 26,900,000 Americans diagnosed with the Type I or II diabetes in 2018 and 88,000,000 Americans with pre-diabetes. That’s almost 1 in 3 Americans.

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, cardiovascular disease, stroke and kidney failure. Many people walking around today have no symptoms concerning diabetes and only discover it after a medical issue arises. For some, the options of treatment have decreased at that point.

Platte River Cosmopolitans in Grand Island is proud to be one of the member clubs of Cosmopolitan International. Our mission is to support those who struggle with diabetes, educate people on prevention while working towards an ultimate cure. To create awareness, Nov. 7 has been designated as Cosmopolitan International Day.

Cosmopolitan International, as a service organization, has donated millions of dollars to diabetes research and treatment. This emphasis on support is achieved through charitable civic donations (fundraisers) and volunteer services.

Should you have a family member or friend who rises every morning with diabetes, consider helping them by becoming a member of Platte River Cosmos. Also, you can check us out on our Facebook page at Platte River Cosmos.