This isn’t the true Republican Party

What has happened to the Republican Party? It used to be a very respectable party with high ideals and firm goals. Sadly, that party is long gone.

In years past, the party had most of the same goals that the Democratic Party had, but they simply went about getting there in a different way. Both parties wanted what was best for all Americans. Both parties wanted to be respected in the world. Both parties wanted their constituents to be happy, healthy and have a high standard of living. This was always spelled out in each party’s platform during national conventions. That is still how it works with the Democratic Party, but it is entirely different with the Republican Party. Their platform this year was simply to support President Trump. Period.

They used to have high standards of governance. They used to stand by their words. Again, sadly, this is no longer true about the Republican Party. Case in point, in 2016 Sen. Mitch McConnell held up President Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court because it was an election year. It didn’t matter that the election was still 269 days away from the day Justice Scalia passed away. McConnell insisted it had always been done this way, and he would continue to do it this way.