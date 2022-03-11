Time right for social work

March is Social Worker Month and a time to recognize the importance of social workers and their roles in our community. In Nebraska, and throughout our nation, social workers are a critical resource. At various times, and for various reasons, all Americans will find themselves benefiting from the work and dedication of a social worker.

In my time as the director for the Division of Children and Family Services, I have been honored to work alongside fellow social workers to aid in providing critical support and services to those in need.

Nebraska is a diverse state and so is its social worker workforce. Across many organizations and disciplines, social workers support Nebraskans in meeting their needs. When our nation’s veterans require mental health assistance often it is a social worker answering the call. When a person needs support in grieving a loved one, a social worker answers the call.

When families meet life’s obstacles that are difficult to overcome, social workers are there to assist. There are many incredible examples of the value social workers bring to Nebraska and that is why I am committed to growing this workforce in our state.

According to the Bureau for Labor Statistics, there are currently 720,000 social workers in America with that number expected to grow to 800,000 by 2030. With the national workforce expected to grow by 80,000 in the next eight years, it is absolutely critical that Nebraska continues to remain competitive in attracting and retaining this powerful workforce. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides incentives such as tuition assistance, world-class training and great benefits to make it easier for new social workers to enter the workforce. Nebraska also has many great private organizations where social workers can flourish and make a lasting impact. A person interested in social work just needs to identify a particular area of interest and there will be an opportunity to change lives!

The National Association of Social Workers set the theme for this year’s Social Worker Month as The Time is Right for Social Work to highlight the constant need for social workers at a time when Nebraska and the nation is overcoming the pandemic and working toward normalcy. Throughout the pandemic the need for social workers has been evident. Grief, loss, isolation and stress in the last two years have enhanced the need for powerful agents of change to support us through difficult times.

Time and time again I have seen Nebraska’s social workers provide support, care and resources to ensure we are healthy and well. Please join me this month in celebrating social workers and showing our appreciation for their efforts in Nebraska.