Transfer station upgrade unnecessary

I am writing to voice my opposition to the transfer station $4.5 million upgrade.

Public Works Director John Collins’ portrayal of a transfer station traffic jam is simply hogwash. Anyone using the transfer station during weekdays would have a difficult time finding “long lines out on the highway.” The only time there are lines is on Saturday before the station closes at noon. The traffic that does drive by could not, by any means, be considered high volume.

I am very certain that the conditions that Mr. Collins feels are “not really safe” could be alleviated by adding a right-hand turn lane (a loading zone, if you will) to the north side of Old Potash Road and in the vicinity of the transfer station driveway land lowering the “highway” posted speed to 35 mph through the “loading zone.” That solution would take the “not really safe” and only line of vehicles out of the traffic lane. It is a simple solution and would save the city about $4 million.

Groucho Marx likened politics to looking for trouble, finding it everywhere and applying the wrong solutions. Mr. Collins is a good guy, but he is masterful at the art of politics. We need city council members to curb this type of needless spending.