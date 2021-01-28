Transparency should be important to all senators

The residents of Districts 34 and 35 in central Nebraska (in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Nance counties) should be angry to learn that their representatives in Lincoln, Sens. Ray Aguilar and Curt Friesen, voted against transparency last week when they voted against the Republican effort to end the secret ballot voting for committee chairmanship positions.

Aguilar and Friesen voted to continue the practice of secret ballots, thereby preventing Nebraska voters from knowing how their senators voted when it comes to the powerful leadership positions of the various committees like education, judiciary, appropriations, etc.

Why? Why would any senator, regardless of party affiliation, vote to keep their constituents in the dark about how they voted? What is there to hide?

Every year, our Republican senators sell us out, and allow the Democrats to take control of the Unicameral, even when they are the majority party.

It’s time for Republican voters to start sending better Republicans to Lincoln.