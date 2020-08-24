Treat chickens humanely

As I understand, 9 billion of the total 10 billion land animals killed every year in the United States are chickens. The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, enacted to protect animals from being shackled and hoisted before being rendered unconscious, does not apply to birds. So the majority of all the land animals killed every year in the United States do not have any legal protection.
Instead, the abuse of these animals is justified by means of “Common Farming Practice Exemption,” which allows the animal agriculture industry themselves to regulate and justify what actions they are going to impose on a living sentient being. Profits are way more important than the welfare of the animal in this kind of system.
I feel it is urgently important to end the rounding up of live broiler chickens to be transported over the interstates in extreme weather conditions, and then end up at a slaughterhouse, some with damaged and broken limbs, where they are live-shackled upside down, making it harder for them to breathe. These chickens then go through a mechanized system of electrified water, often only paralyzing them as they are still experiencing fear and pain. There are even a small percentage of these chickens that have avoided the electrified water and the blade that cuts their neck to be only boiled alive.
Please consider supporting the end of the live-shackle process and consider controlled atmospheric killing instead. By doing this, you end the trauma of the chickens having to be rounded up in the first place, you end the trauma of travel across the interstates, and you end the trauma experienced at the slaughterhouse.
If chickens are going to be a source of food, there needs to be moral consideration for them.