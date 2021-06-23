Treat the American flag with respect

I would like to address all the people of our historical town — not only the business owners, but all citizens. If you are proud to be an American citizen, then I ask you this: Please be more considerate of our flag — our sign of independence. Our flag came from the lap of Elizabeth Ross, traveling amongst the West, and through the South during the Civil War. In 1945 it flew over the ocean and was the relieving angel that came to the Jews in the Nazi’s concentration camps.

Our flag was the first to be planted on the moon. She was the phoenix rising from the ashes of the Twin Towers. From every home to upon every soldier’s casket our flag holds a place of honor. Millions have died for our freedoms to worship in our own ways, choose our professions, and make countless other choices that we take for granted. Every time an American flag is raised, so do the spirits of those who have died for it.

The family of those who have died — the spouses, children and parents of those individuals — all find solace in what our flag stands for. The flag is a symbol for their pain and suffering, for the blood they shed for our freedom. That is why I ask that if you own a flag, then treat it with respect. If your flag is worn, then please take it to a place like Grand Island’s VFW where you can place your flag so it can be retired with dignity and respect.

Because she is an atonement of our fierce freedom, I ask that you won’t let her fade, or become tattered and wretched-looking. Honor it like we should our veterans. Help us to keep our flag a symbol that inspires.