True Catholics defend life

In a world of what works for me may not work for you and who am I to judge, unintended victims are harmed. Vince of Wood River, a self-proclaimed Catholic, wrote Wednesday that one can be Catholic and simultaneously be pro-life and pro-choice; And says who are we to judge, especially men, who have never been in such a circumstance.
The Catholic Church clearly states that the taking of a human life is always a grave moral wrong. The Catechism of the Catholic Church, which states the details of our beliefs, as collected and taught by our Pope and Bishops states in 2261: “Scripture specifies the prohibition contained in the fifth commandment: ‘Do not slay the innocent and the righteous.’ The deliberate murder of an innocent person is gravely contrary to the dignity of the human being, to the golden rule and to the holiness of The Creator. The law forbidding it is universally valid: It obliges each and everyone, always and everywhere.” Ultimately God, not the rapist, creates souls within mothers. True Catholics fully understand babies’ souls belong to God and He alone may call them home.
Directly contradicting this means one is now in disunion with The Church. In Mark 9:42 Jesus states, “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believes in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone to be put around his neck and he were thrown into the sea.” People like Vince and Joseph Biden, both self-proclaimed Catholics, are leading astray.
You cannot be a practicing Catholic and reject these teachings. Just as people who have never raped, murdered or stolen are permitted to pass laws, and sit on juries condemning such actions, we too are permitted to ban abortion and infanticide.
