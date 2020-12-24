Trump had good reason to reject relief bill

The spending bill/COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. House and the Senate this week is a complete abomination. President Trump has rightly objected to what is contained in this horrible piece of legislation.

Six brave senators had the courage to vote against this bill. Sadly, Nebraska’s Sens. Fischer and Sasse were not among them. As I understand, Rep. Adrian Smith also voted in favor of this bill in the House. It would seem that all of Nebraska’s representation in Washington, D.C., is extremely eager to return to pork barrel spending all the while the citizens of Nebraska, and the entirety of all the citizens of this nation, suffer as a result of this dreaded pandemic and the often-inept response of government officials to COVID.

National legislators seem to believe that $600 to individuals is going to go a long way to help all the economic hardship that is being experienced across this nation. In the words of our presumed president-elect, “Come on Man!” In my opinion, such offering represents a slap in the face to each and every citizen of this nation. Upon examination, there is precious little in this spending bill that that does anything to truly alleviate the hardships caused by this pandemic.