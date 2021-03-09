Trusting God will help us instill justice in society

In Emelia Richling’s column appearing March 5 in the Independent regarding justice, she reported how justice, fairness and equality are relative principles of society, and are subjective. She also described how interpersonal differences among people affect one’s view of others and also how we judge others with our own personal bias. This phenomena happens in relationships and in courts of law in determining the guilt of a person. Her article was a call for us to come together to search to instill justice into our society the best we can.

I will agree with her description of how justice and fairness appear to operate in our society, yet, I will disagree with her when she states that justice, fairness and equality are subjective. It would seem that these principles are dependent on whose perspective by which a judgment is made. Justice is defined as righteousness, equitableness or moral rightness. Morality must be based upon objective values. So what is the source of morality? Whose standard do we use to establish justice and morality? It cannot be what a person or group of people use to define it, for that brings it back to relativism and anything goes. It must be a source whose standard is above all humanity, which describes that of God. By reason, if there is moral good, there must be a moral law by which good and evil are determined. If there is a moral law, there must be a moral law giver not equal but above those of humanity. Otherwise, anyone can decide what is good or evil.