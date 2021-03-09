Trusting God will help us instill justice in society

In Emelia Richling’s column appearing March 5 in the Independent regarding justice, she reported how justice, fairness and equality are relative principles of society, and are subjective. She also described how interpersonal differences among people affect one’s view of others and also how we judge others with our own personal bias. This phenomena happens in relationships and in courts of law in determining the guilt of a person. Her article was a call for us to come together to search to instill justice into our society the best we can.
I will agree with her description of how justice and fairness appear to operate in our society, yet, I will disagree with her when she states that justice, fairness and equality are subjective. It would seem that these principles are dependent on whose perspective by which a judgment is made. Justice is defined as righteousness, equitableness or moral rightness. Morality must be based upon objective values. So what is the source of morality? Whose standard do we use to establish justice and morality? It cannot be what a person or group of people use to define it, for that brings it back to relativism and anything goes. It must be a source whose standard is above all humanity, which describes that of God. By reason, if there is moral good, there must be a moral law by which good and evil are determined. If there is a moral law, there must be a moral law giver not equal but above those of humanity. Otherwise, anyone can decide what is good or evil.
Given that God is the moral law giver, it is by his standards that society has historically made its laws and is a basis for our justice system. Therefore, it is up to us humans to apply God’s moral principles when dealing with each other in our justice system, in our relationships, and in our daily lives if we believe everyone deserves justice, fairness and equality. And since we are made in God’s image, we all have infinite value as human beings and therefore should treat each other accordingly.
Yes, the current world view and reality are that morality is relative and the justice system is not applied equally for all people. And I agree with the column that it does not have to stay that way. Our salvation is in knowing that God sets the standard for justice. If we are to survive and overcome the disharmony, inequality and racial tension we now experience in society, we must learn to trust God in all that we do and see the value we all possess as human beings. What follows is that our opinions can then have a more noble influence and we treat each other with respect and dignity. This is how we can all do our part to instill justice in society.