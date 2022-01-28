Trusting in Christ alone will make us right with God

Seems to me, we are witnessing a systematic dismantling of America and what we stand for by the progressive radical left. This is with the help of some elected leaders who are leading us into some sort of socialistic tyranny. They will do whatever they have to in order to gain and maintain power and authority over everything. One of the things they do is to put the Bible aside or claim that it doesn’t apply to modern progressive mankind. I wonder if they think that gives them complete authority. If so, they are wrong.

The only complete authority is almighty God. He created the universe and all that’s in it, including mankind, and is still in control of it. God knows all about us and everything we do and don’t do.

What goes on in our culture and society today makes Sodom and Gomorrah look like a walk in the park. We are exchanging the true, pure, reliable guidelines of the Bible for the deception, deceitful lies and evilness of Satan. What was once good is now bad and what was bad is now good. “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” Isiah 5:20

Read Romans 1:24-32, it is a good description of mankind to the letter. So instead of turning away from God’s word, the Bible, we need to be reading and studying it. Not only does it give us guidelines to live by, it shows us the way of salvation. God’s love for us is demonstrated in his only son’s death and resurrection for the forgiveness of our sins, not as an approval of sin, but the only way back to God. Therefore, by trusting in Christ alone and what he accomplished on the cross, we are made right with God.