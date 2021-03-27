‘Twilight Zone’ episode prophetic

If you don’t believe that today’s cancel culture, censorship, rewriting of history and increasing domination by the state (i.e. government) in our daily lives is concerning, then take heed of Rod Serling’s narration from an episode of “The Twilight Zone” titled “The Obsolete Man.”
“You walk into this room at your own risk, because it leads to the future, not a future that will be but one that might be. This is not a new world, it is simply an extension of what began in the old one. It has patterned itself after every dictator who has ever planted the ripping imprint of a boot on the pages of history since the beginning of time. It has refinements, technological advances, and a more sophisticated approach to the destruction of human freedom. But like every one of the super-states that preceded it, it has one iron rule: logic is an enemy and truth is a menace. This is Mr. Romney Wordsworth, in his last 48 hours on Earth. He’s a citizen of the State but will soon have to be eliminated, because he’s built out of flesh and because he has a mind. Mr. Romney Wordsworth, who will draw his last breaths in The Twilight Zone.”
Many of Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone” episodes from the early 1960s were ahead of their times; some were pure sci-fi like “To Serve Man,” while others were touching like “The Hunt,” “A Man and his Dog” and “One for the Angels;” whimsical like “A Nice Place to Visit;” and prophetic like “The Obsolete Man.”