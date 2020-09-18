United States does not have national religion

The Nebraska Republican Party continually mails out large post cards. I have repeatedly asked them to stop mailing them to me because they contain half-truths or outright lies. But they keep coming. The latest one headlines “What they left out at the Democratic National Convention: ‘Under God.’”
Many countries have a national religion. The United States does not.
The First Amendment to the Constitution starts: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;”. The Supreme Court has ruled that includes freedom from religion. That is why prayer is not allowed in schools. If a Christian prayer were to be allowed, the schools would have to allow all types of voodoo and, you name it.
Respecting the First Amendment and citizens right to worship as they choose, the DNC allowed two (2) caucuses to recite the Pledge of Allegiance without the term “under God” for those who do not believe in God or who use a different term for their deity.
However, “Under God” was used in every other Pledge of Allegiance every night in the main program.
Unless the United States chooses to establish a national religion, that is the way it must be, and the way it was done at the DNC.
