United States needs to turn back to God

Our nation is in serious trouble. Our leaders in Washington, D.C., are heading in a very dangerous direction. It seems that maintaining complete power and authority over the people is their main agenda. What is alarming is they are elected officials. Does that mean that the majority of the people support what is happening in Washington, D.C., and across our nation? If so, we all will witness the consequence of that.

What is heartbreaking is that this nation and its government were based on the truth, guidelines and teachings of the Bible and were so richly blessed by almighty God. However, since then we have turned away from the Bible to the influence of other teachings to the point that God’s word, Bible verses and prayer are almost forbidden at public events and places.

I wonder if there is a connection with what’s happening in our country and the straying away from our beginnings. The Old Testament is full of accounts of what happens when people and nations stray from his teachings. However, when the people and their leaders turned back to God and his teachings, they were healed and blessed again. It seems to me the solution is obvious. The God who dealt with the Old Testament generation is the same God of today. God always does what he promises.