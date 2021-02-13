Vaccination clinic well organized

My bravos to the Central District Health Department. I have never seen such organization in my life. Signs had you go through two barns — one for registration and another for the shot. You were then asked to park for 15 minutes before leaving Fonner Park. This was to see if you had any problem. While three lines of cars were running inside the first barn, there was no traffic problem. The people working were all especially polite. A special thank you to the EMT who administered my shot.