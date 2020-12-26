Vaccine is good, but science shouldn’t be worshipped

The cartoon on Wednesday’s editorial page under the words “Unto us a vaccine is born” depicts a vial of COVID-19 vaccine as the equivalent of Jesus born in a manager. The cartoon is both absurd and offensive to Christians. While the development of COVID vaccines is a good thing, science will never be anyone’s savior. Science is merely an accumulation of knowledge that can be used for both good and horribly bad purposes. Science is not all-powerful and should never be worshipped. The vaccines will postpone deaths in many cases, but they will never save the life of anyone.

Jesus Christ on the other hand is always good. Only he can save your life forever by the forgiveness he provides through his death on the cross and resurrection from the dead. While many today put all of their trust in science, in the end they will be severely disappointed. Jesus said that only he is the way, the truth and the life. He alone is the only way to reconciliation with our creator God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit). Christmas is a great time to recognize that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in Him will have eternal life.” — John 3: 16.