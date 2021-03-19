Veteran’s eviction should be reconsidered

I read the March 17 article about Jack Wilson, a 95-year-old World War ll veteran who is getting evicted.

This is outrageous. The man has paid his rent and has no complaints against him. Is this part of the “woke culture” that if you are a veteran you need to be canceled? The management and staff won’t even have a conversation with anyone about this. This is un-American and something you would expect from a Communist country. What about the law that the government passed about no evictions?

This is wrong and the people involved should hear about it. I did some research and found that Jack Wilson back in July 2019 attended meetings concerning Regency Retirement Residence no longer being a congregate site for noon meals. A Jeff Bahr article of July 17, 2019, that ran in the Independent indicated to me that there might have been some conflict because Peg Marsh did not offer much cooperation and did not attend a meeting that Jack Wilson went to. Is this eviction payback for not towing the line? I am asking the people to back Mr. Jack Wilson. No one should be treated this way, especially a veteran.

Please call and request they reconsider evicting Mr. Wilson for no reason.

I am a retired veteran with 21 years of service and think the actions to evict Jack Wilson are despicable.