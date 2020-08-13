To our concerned public and families, we are residents of the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. In March we were literally shut down.
This included suspension of all our activities, suspension of all social visits from our family and friends, not attending any religious events and we could not keep any outside appointments. We were restricted to our rooms for our meals, which were served cold and never what we ordered. We cannot do our washing, it has to be sent out, and we have no interaction with any of our neighbors in our pod.
Days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months — five months ago to be exact — and finally we can start visiting our loved ones through a glass window on a phone or radio for a limit of 30 minutes.
We are becoming more depressed, hopeless, disheartened and discouraged because of our situation. While everyone wants to put the blame on the VA home, that is not the case. They are doing a tremendous job of maintaining optimistic attitudes with the residents, but they are restricted by government guidelines that are in place for these homes. They have no way of compensating hours that we spend alone in our room and months with on social interaction with our friends and families. This is our home and we are starting to feel more like prisoners. People making these guidelines are getting to leave their homes and see their families, but not us.
Not only are we suffering emotionally, but also physically. No outside activity, also came with canceling physical therapy appointments. For someone who is losing circulation in their legs and spends most of their time in a bed or a chair, physical therapy is a must. At this time, they are overwhelmed with appointments because of the guidelines.
We feel that at our age life is all about quality, not quantity, and we want to spend the rest of what we have left with our family and friends. We are suffering from anxiety and depression and feel like there is no relief in sight.
Please be a concerned citizen or family member and contact your governor and help us be able to have relief from all this and see our family and friends in a safe environment.
