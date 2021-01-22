 Skip to main content
Vetting troops, but not border-crossers doesn’t make sense
Vetting troops, but not border-crossers doesn't make sense

I don’t understand the vetting of 20,000 to 25,000 Guard troops who have sworn to defend our country already, but we don’t have to vet people coming across our border illegally. What was that line from the Forrest Gump movie, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

