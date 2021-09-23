VFW scholarship opportunities available

VFW Post 1347 and its auxiliary sponsor a writing competition each year for middle school and high school students in Grand Island. The middle school competition, Patriot’s Pen, is a written essay of 300-400 words. This year’s topic is: “How Can I Be A Good American?”. High school students compete in the Voice of Democracy competition by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is: “America: Where do we go from here?”.

Both competitions consist of four levels. Local winners will compete in district competition, each district winner competes for the state winner and the state winner advances to national competition for monetary awards. The national award for Patriot’s Pen is $5,000. Voice of Democracy awards a $30,000 scholarship as the top national prize.

Deadline for both competitions is Oct. 29. More information about these contests can be obtained at the counselor’s office in all schools except Grand Island Senior High. Mr. Redman has scholarship information there.

A third scholarship competition is offered by the VFW Auxiliary for Patriotic Art. Information for this competition has been sent to the art departments at each high school. This is also a national scholarship competition with the top award of $15,000. Deadline for this competition is March 1.

We hope several students will take advantage of these scholarship opportunities. Any students who are home schooled may call me for further information. More details can also be found on the VFW website.