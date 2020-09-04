Visitor to Nebraska impressed by State Fair

I was determined to see my first state fair, which brought me to Grand Island on Sept. 2. I was told by the people I met that this was the COVID-19 downsized version of the Nebraska State Fair and a mere shadow of the usual event.
This was obvious in view of the nearly empty parking lot, buildings and outdoor display areas.
What was even more obvious to me was the stoic determination of the fine people I met to maintain the continuity of an important community tradition — come hell, high water or COVID-19 — and in doing so they demonstrated the true depth of their community. I am reminded of my own farm community background.
These people are an inspiration to all of us and I am very happy I made the trek from California to meet them. You can count on me being back next year.
