Visitors should be allowed at all Grand Island Public Schools sporting events

Here are questions as a taxpaxer and parent that I am asked.

1. Why can’t visitors sit in the large 1,600+ seat visitor section of the Grand Island Senior High football stadium?

2. Have volunteers been asked to man the gates so Grand Island Public Schools staff members don’t have to be at risk?

3. Why won’t GIPS be open to out-of-town visitors’ requests to pre-pay for attendance? Out-of-town schools have attempted to offer solutions.

4.What does it cost the taxpayers to pay overtime to the four additional, dedicated Grand Island Police Department officers to act as security to keep visitors off property at football games?

5. What if a player from a visiting team gets hurt and needs medical attention? What if it was your son or daughter that got hurt?

6. How much business is Grand Island losing on game nights now that fewer people are welcome in Grand Island with the school district’s policy?

7.Why is GIPS not on the same page as Mayor Roger Steele and Grand Island Convention & Visitors Bureau as it relates to welcoming visitors to Grand Island?

8. Did the Nebraska State Fair allow out-of-town visitors?