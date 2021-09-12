 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball Classic a success
0 comments

Volleyball Classic a success

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic was a success and I would like to thank and congratulate those involved. It starts with Kristen Maser, Diane Rousee, Terri Fredrickson, Angelica Morrow and a whole host of volunteers. I would like to thank the volleyball players, coaches, officials, school administrators and fans for their involvement in the Classic.

The Classic brought excellent volleyball to the State Fair, as well as Grand Island in general.

A thank you, also, to the State Fair officials who allowed the activity to take place. Finally, thank you to Marc Zavala and The Independent for excellent coverage of the Classic.

Howard Schumann

Grand Island

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts