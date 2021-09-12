Volleyball Classic a success

The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic was a success and I would like to thank and congratulate those involved. It starts with Kristen Maser, Diane Rousee, Terri Fredrickson, Angelica Morrow and a whole host of volunteers. I would like to thank the volleyball players, coaches, officials, school administrators and fans for their involvement in the Classic.
The Classic brought excellent volleyball to the State Fair, as well as Grand Island in general.
A thank you, also, to the State Fair officials who allowed the activity to take place. Finally, thank you to Marc Zavala and The Independent for excellent coverage of the Classic.
Howard Schumann
Grand Island