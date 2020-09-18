Volunteers clean veterans headstones at cemetery

The Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery cleanup worked out very well on Saturday, Sept. 12.
There were around 80 volunteers — 30 of them were ROTC cadets, there were also Patriot Guard, American Legion Riders, officers from the Grand Island Police Department, VFW Auxiliary members and the general public. The honor and respect for our heroes was overwhelming to watch so many volunteers take their time and work so hard cleaning the headstones of these veterans. To listen to some of the conversations as the people were cleaning the headstones, it was as though they were having a personal conversation with the veterans.
Some asked how these headstones could get in such a condition knowing these are our veterans. Others asked who is actually responsible for the cemetery.
But today we are just proud that we were there to serve our veterans and to bring dignity and respect back to their headstones and honor them again. We were not able to get all the headstones cleaned on Saturday, but the veterans of the headstones and name markers that we did finish had a little company that day.
Once again, I want to thank each of the volunteers for all the hard work and all the respect they showed to our veterans. These headstones are not just a piece of marble or brass, it’s a promise that our nation made to its fallen veterans that we would never forget them and we would take care of them.
I want to thank Mark Sands and his cemetery maintenance crew for providing us with the water for the cleanup; we know it was Saturday and their day off.
I want to also thank the following companies for their donations: Borer States, PVC pipe; Advanced America, bottled water and juice; and Great Clips, free hair cuts for veterans who helped.
