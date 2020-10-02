Volunteers make Nebraska State Fair successful

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce would like to extend a sincere praise of thanks to all who volunteered and took part in the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.

Over 160 individuals took it upon themselves to volunteer at the Nebraska State Fair in 2020. Collectively, these volunteers put forth manpower exceeding 4,046 hours — a true testament to the passion our volunteers have for their state’s premier event.

This year’s event was not without headaches — planning, preventing, informing, implementing — caused by COVID-19, but we were once again blown away by the devotion and integrity of the people in central Nebraska.

Though the numbers do not come anywhere near those of a typical year, they still paint us a picture of hope that even during the most difficult times when it was easy to give up, Nebraskans persevered.

The chamber staff would also like to thank the Nebraska State Fair team, especially their board of directors, for being dedicated to supporting local business and keeping attendees safe while they visited Grand Island.

Amongst all the positivity circling the grounds at the fair this year, we are particularly proud of the continued allegiance of our “yellow T-shirt brigade,” who are dedicated to keeping the fair going, and growing, year after year.

Lastly, we must thank our sponsors, 1868 Foundation, Fonner Park and Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. Without them, our volunteer program would not be the well-known, spectacular opportunity it is today.