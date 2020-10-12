Vote for Gary Quandt, a great supporter of veterans

As an American, it is our right and our privilege to vote for elected officials. For many reasons this election is critical at all levels — federal, state and local. I want to encourage you to vote for Gary Quandt for Hall County commissioner.

One of the many duties of a county commissioner is to ensure that all veterans have access to services they earned by protecting our country. No commissioner has taken that responsibility more seriously than Gary Quandt. I can testify to that firsthand. Gary honored my dad and my brother, both veterans, in ways I will never forget.

Gary worked on the Hero Flight Committee for years, cooking hamburgers for heroes at fundraisers. He single-handedly built and managed the scrap iron drive adding tens of thousands of dollars to the chauffeur to allow veterans to go to Washington, D.C.

He initiated the Courthouse Challenge giving veterans something fun to think about as they faced moving to a new location. Gary initiated many Veterans Day celebrations, consisting of prayers and music held in front of the courthouse. And in addition, Gary often volunteers to wash dishes at the United Veterans Club in order to keep overhead down and have the income go toward maintaining a club to serve our veterans.

If you are a veteran, or someone who knows or loves a veteran, Gary Quandt is a commissioner who will never let you down. Please join me in voting for Gary Quandt, Hall County commissioner.