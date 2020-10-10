Vote for Karen Bredthauer, Gary Quandt

We are all different, but I think all of us can agree that we can’t wait for things to go back to normal — throw the masks away, stand closer than 6 feet, go to a concert, welcome opposing ball teams’ fans, and so on. We have all been affected in some way financially; for some of us those checks from Uncle Sam were a godsend and could maybe use another one. But it’s not free money; someone has to pay that back at some point, but the burden will be split among all taxpaying Americans. But locally that’s a different story.

Your choice for Hall County Board of Commissioners could not be more important to your wallet. Anyone promising anything that costs another person should not be voted for. Karen Bredthauer and Gary Quandt have been watchdogs on your wallet. They helped keep an expensive building for the Roads Department from being built, as an example. These are times like no one has ever seen and cannot be left in the hands of amateurs. Recovery won’t happen quickly. Now is not the time for rookies with a two-year learning curve. Wants and needs are totally different things. Karen and Gary are your only choices to discern the difference and will stand for morals and doing what’s right.

Before you cast your vote, think about the promises made. Will they cost me or others at some point? Who will benefit? What experience do they have leading? Do they have a reputation of working well with others? Do they have an agenda? If they bully others with their money and power, the last place they should be is in public office. Don’t fix what isn’t broken; keep the watchdogs working for you. Vote for Karen Bredthauer and Gary Quandt.