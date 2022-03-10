 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for who you agree with

  • 0

Are you better off today?

When I was preparing for my first opportunity to vote, I asked my father what he used to decide who and what to vote for? His reply has stuck with me till this day 44 years later. He said to vote for the person you agree with the most on the issues, be they a Democrat or Republican; and to ask yourself, am I better off now than I was a year, two years or four years ago?

Anyone who can honestly admit they are better off now than even 16 months ago had better have their heads scanned. Gas was $2 a gallon, now almost $4, everything else has doubled in price — everything.

Food is gone off the shelves and don’t think about blaming COVID because that started a year before this administration took office and things didn’t go through the roof till last January 2021.

Wake up people. Vote these people out of office before it’s too late.

Note: my father was a Democrat, I’m sure he wouldn’t be anymore.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my country back

My grandfather’s generation, the World War II generation, is the greatest generation that ever lived because after World War II all Grandpa wa…

Red traffic light violators

On several different incidents recently, mainly in the evenings, I have encountered close calls when driving around town in Grand Island at di…

What rules were broken?

This is an open letter by Jack Wilson to the Regency Apartment Board of Directors in regards to the published statement made by Board Presiden…

Leading by example?

Special thanks to our fearless leader Dr. Tawana Grover for showing up to the State of the City festivities maskless — perfect way to lead by …

Thank you Mr. Vyhlidal

Thank you for the time, talent and expertise you have given to Grand Island Northwest High School. You make our choirs special by just being h…

Fair, equal jail sentences needed

In response to the letter written by Darrell Dey, I’m ridiculously disgusted by the stance that “illegals” need to rot in a Mexican jail cell …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts