Vote for who you agree with

Are you better off today?

When I was preparing for my first opportunity to vote, I asked my father what he used to decide who and what to vote for? His reply has stuck with me till this day 44 years later. He said to vote for the person you agree with the most on the issues, be they a Democrat or Republican; and to ask yourself, am I better off now than I was a year, two years or four years ago?

Anyone who can honestly admit they are better off now than even 16 months ago had better have their heads scanned. Gas was $2 a gallon, now almost $4, everything else has doubled in price — everything.

Food is gone off the shelves and don’t think about blaming COVID because that started a year before this administration took office and things didn’t go through the roof till last January 2021.

Wake up people. Vote these people out of office before it’s too late.

Note: my father was a Democrat, I’m sure he wouldn’t be anymore.