Vote like your future counts on it — it does

All American citizens have the right to vote as we are governed by representatives selected by our ballots. Our government is basically formed by a two-party system with a few small fringe parties; therefore, most citizens are registered to vote as Democrat, Republican, or Independent voters. The main outline of the voting process is spelled out in the Constitution with the details left to the states to determine and the counties to conduct the election process. States vary in the laws governing the details of voting.
The power of your vote can be limited by the difficulty to cast a ballot, criminal record, proving your identity, not voting in previous elections, moving, etc. It can also be limited by gerrymandering or drawing district voting boundaries to favor one party. All of these issues need to be corrected by the candidates we elect to represent us.
To have a truly representee government, we must vote. Citizens who do not vote have forfeited much of their right to complain about government actions.
Voters complain that their candidate in the primary lost and they will not vote for the primary winner or they don’t like the candidate from either party and don’t vote. In our system we vote for the best or the least objectional candidate because, in the end, a representative will be elected to represent us and your vote helps determine who that will be.
Voting is like placing pennies on a huge balance scale. Each vote submitted by a citizen is a penny in one of the candidates’ scale. The heaviest side of the scale with the most pennies is the winner of each race. Each of us have one penny for a candidate, which may make us think our vote does not count, but all voters have the same number of pennies or voting influence as you.
Sometimes voters stay home because they live in a district with a majority from the other party. This can be intimidating, but not voting your beliefs is just a total surrender to the majority. This is why we promote our beliefs and candidates prior to an election and then vote. If the opposition party has a low voter turnout and/or if you have convinced independents as well as some opposition party voters to accept your views, you could be successful.
If you don’t vote, it’s like casting a ballot for the opposition party.
