Vote like your future counts on it — it does

All American citizens have the right to vote as we are governed by representatives selected by our ballots. Our government is basically formed by a two-party system with a few small fringe parties; therefore, most citizens are registered to vote as Democrat, Republican, or Independent voters. The main outline of the voting process is spelled out in the Constitution with the details left to the states to determine and the counties to conduct the election process. States vary in the laws governing the details of voting.

The power of your vote can be limited by the difficulty to cast a ballot, criminal record, proving your identity, not voting in previous elections, moving, etc. It can also be limited by gerrymandering or drawing district voting boundaries to favor one party. All of these issues need to be corrected by the candidates we elect to represent us.

To have a truly representee government, we must vote. Citizens who do not vote have forfeited much of their right to complain about government actions.