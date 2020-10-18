Vote to drop Donald Trump

 Skip to main content
I’m writing regarding Susan Penny’s Oct. 10 letter.

So, Susan Penny, if you’ve been living the “American Dream,” apparently you aren’t very old. I’m 84 years plus, and trust me, this hasn’t been close.

I am praying, like never before in my life, that we’ll never have to see or hear of Donald Trump after the upcoming election, and that God will surely help us true Americans, somehow, to survive.

