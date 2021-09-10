Vote Yes on Loup City school board recall

In recent weeks, I have seen a plethora of yard signs saying, “Vote No on the School Board Recalls.” I have also spoken to a few people who have voiced the same sentiment.
Everyone is entitled to believe as they wish and to act on that belief. But when it comes to something as important as educating our children and the best use of resources to accomplish that goal, I would hope that the selection of the individuals to make such decisions would rest on something more than sentiment. The “Vote No” movement appears to be based on little else.
For those who think retaining those individuals who are being recalled is a good idea, I would pose some questions:
1) Did you actually attend a school board meeting where issues such as budgets, curriculum or the best use of limited financial resources were discussed?
2) Did you examine budget documents and records of purchases?
3) Did you spend hours studying such documents?
4) Did you ask school board members for clarification of such matters?
5) Do you really believe that building a new school in order to serve a diminishing school population is the best way to go?
6) Do you know how the existing elementary school is being used?
7) Did you ask to be heard at a school board meeting?
8) Did you like having your property taxes increased by nearly 30%?
9) Do you know where that money was and is being spent?
If you cannot state that you did any of these things, is your decision whether to vote yes or no an informed decision?
Also, I think few would argue that our previous superintendent, Angela Simpson, was the best fit for Loup City schools. The job of the school board is to see to it the superintendent administers the school system and uses resources in the best possible way. Simpson did not like being questioned. When members of the community questioned her actions, she became defensive and evasive.
On several occasions, when I attended school board meetings, I observed that the board members who are the subject of this recall would either sit with a blank expression or they would simply nod in agreement with what was being said, whether her statements were true or not. Much of her rambling was pure nonsense. This did not inspire confidence in the school board members who would support such incoherent and specious rambling.
Vote Yes to recall these board members.