Vote Yes on Loup City school board recall

In recent weeks, I have seen a plethora of yard signs saying, “Vote No on the School Board Recalls.” I have also spoken to a few people who have voiced the same sentiment.

Everyone is entitled to believe as they wish and to act on that belief. But when it comes to something as important as educating our children and the best use of resources to accomplish that goal, I would hope that the selection of the individuals to make such decisions would rest on something more than sentiment. The “Vote No” movement appears to be based on little else.

For those who think retaining those individuals who are being recalled is a good idea, I would pose some questions:

1) Did you actually attend a school board meeting where issues such as budgets, curriculum or the best use of limited financial resources were discussed?

2) Did you examine budget documents and records of purchases?

3) Did you spend hours studying such documents?

4) Did you ask school board members for clarification of such matters?

5) Do you really believe that building a new school in order to serve a diminishing school population is the best way to go?