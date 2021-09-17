Voter ID law would create obstacle for minorities

It seems every time the minority population increases in the state of Nebraska among Hall County and other areas, there are proposals of voter ID laws and now voters will suppress or obstruct voters in the name of the idea of safe elections. Nebraska elections are efficient and have no obstacle.

Voter ID would obstruct, creating an obstacle for minorities, mail-in voting, elderly and disabled, or anybody who would be low budget. Sen. Ray Aguilar states no comment on the minorities that have helped him win his legislative seat. It is time for the people’s voices to be heard and to understand that restricting your neighbor’s voting rights is creating an obstacle.

It seems Jim Crow itself is in the proposal to put voter ID on the ballot.