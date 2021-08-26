Voter ID would be expensive, unnecessary hindrance to voters

The Nebraska State Fair brings lots to see, including petitions to sign. I’m asking you NOT to sign the Voter ID petition. Our state Constitution ensures all elections shall be free without hindrance to voters, but this petition proposes a costly hindrance, a photographic identification card to vote.

Only registered voters can sign this petition, yet you do not have to show any identification. This is because Nebraska has one of the most secure voting systems in the country with no voter fraud. This petition goes through our system, ensuring only registered voters are counted. When we register to vote, we provide identification and our unique signature which allows us to vote in person or by mail. Voting by mail is cost-effective and important for rural counties, and people who are nonambulatory, elderly, without transportation, or in the military. This proposal will affect access to voting for these people.

The state legislative fiscal office has estimated state-provided photographic identification cards for all registered voters would cost $3 million initially plus $1 million annually to maintain it. That’s our money paying to vote!

Here’s the kicker. The proposal circumvents how a constitutional amendment usually is brought before the people. Legislators should make this proposal, dictating how it works, its cost, and determine whether it’s constitutional to avoid future lawsuits. Then bring the proposed amendment to the ballot. What this petition does is to make an exception to the Constitution’s requirement of no hindrance to voting, plus gives a blank check to the state for its implementation. Let’s make the Legislature do its job by not signing the petition. Please walk past these petitioners and enjoy the many wonderful things at our State Fair.