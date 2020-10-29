Voting for Bredthauer a great way to support Hall County

I have known Karen Bredthauer for over 30 years. She is an honest, hardworking member of our community. She is successful at running her own small business, developed a real estate area for affordable homes and has agricultural knowledge and experience.

Karen is also dedicated to public service and has 12 years of service on the Hall County Board. She is diligent, honest, trustworthy and caring. She researches the items on the Board’s agenda and has the best interest of Hall County in mind when she decides on issues. She is especially concerned about our taxes, how we can pay for the services we need yet keep costs reasonable and not raise taxes. Voting to re-elect Karen Bredthauer as a commissioner to the Hall County Board is a great way to support Hall County residents.