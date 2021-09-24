Wayne State College to provide interns for Grand Island businesses

Grand Island employers, have you heard of the Cooperative Internship Career Scholars program from Wayne State College yet?

This is a true win-win for the community of Grand Island and local employers. Students are enrolling in this wonderful program so that they can be assigned to our great Grand Island community their entire senior year. Yes! You read that correctly … their entire senior year! They earn 18 credits of internship experience with your company. Students spend their first three years at Wayne State College preparing to be quality interns for our great employers. This is going to be fun! Grand Island employers, are you ready?

To ensure that students have financial support to remain focused on this program, students receive a scholarship ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 per year to cover tuition, fees, room and board. The bulk of the scholarship will be paid out during their senior year to help cover housing while students live in Grand Island. The total scholarship package is valued at about $24,000 over four years in the program.

n Freshman year: $2,500

n Sophomore year: $3,000

n Junior year: $3,500

n Senior year: $5,000 for tuition and $10,000 for housing (Will be in Grand Island working and living.)

Local businesses in Grand Island are actively being recruited to participate in the co-op program. Many have already committed and are waiting to hire young professionals from Wayne State College. Our wonderful employers will directly engage with students in employer panels, information sessions, site visits, job shadowing and job interviews. Participating employers are interested in recruiting co-op students across multiple fields in business, industrial technology, mass communication, education and information technology (computer information systems and computer science). Grand Island leadership is excited. Employers are excited. Wayne State College is invested in Grand Island.