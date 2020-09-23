We can make sacrifices to beat the coronavirus

This is for the people who feel they have the “right” not to wear a mask because they feel it is uncomfortable and/or inconvenient.
You have this right because your ancestors gave up their rights while they were doing their patriotic duty to protect our country and its people. These men and women in the service did this proudly and bravely during times of war.
I was a student in high school when we were in the midst of WWII. We were all so frightened of the atomic bomb and of a mad man named Hitler who wanted to control the world and was responsible for the killing of 6 million Jewish people between 1933 and 1945. In the height of this war, over 16 million American men and women served to help our country. My husband was 17 and a senior in high school when he enlisted in the Air Force. My four brothers, a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law also enlisted in various branches of the service during this wartime. All six served two to four years in Germany, Italy and/or Japan.
WWII was supposed to be the “War to End All Wars,” but we all know that didn’t happen. A son served in the Korean War, and two sons-in-law served during the Vietnam War. One of these sons-in-law served two tours in Vietnam and later died at the VA Hospital here in Grand Island from complications of Agent Orange. Two grandsons also enlisted in the service.
In all the wars in which the United States has fought, way too many enlisted men and women came home with serious injuries that affected the rest of their lives, and way, way too many were killed in action. For the love of their country, each of these men and women sacrificed so many things. These dedicated people gave up their choices every day — all day — without complaining.
Now we are fighting a war with the coronavirus, and this, too, is a frightening time. This war is killing thousands of Americans every day. I want us to win this war. It has been proven that wearing a mask will save lives. Surely you can wear one. It’s such a simple sacrifice — not nearly as inconvenient or as uncomfortable as the many sacrifices our service men and women do every day to help our country.
My generation and countless men and women in the service did and continue to do their duty — now it’s your turn to do your patriotic duty to stop the spread of this horrible disease. If you truly love your country and are proud to be an American, be patriotic — do the social distancing and wear the “mask.”
