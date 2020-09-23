We can make sacrifices to beat the coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is for the people who feel they have the “right” not to wear a mask because they feel it is uncomfortable and/or inconvenient.

You have this right because your ancestors gave up their rights while they were doing their patriotic duty to protect our country and its people. These men and women in the service did this proudly and bravely during times of war.

I was a student in high school when we were in the midst of WWII. We were all so frightened of the atomic bomb and of a mad man named Hitler who wanted to control the world and was responsible for the killing of 6 million Jewish people between 1933 and 1945. In the height of this war, over 16 million American men and women served to help our country. My husband was 17 and a senior in high school when he enlisted in the Air Force. My four brothers, a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law also enlisted in various branches of the service during this wartime. All six served two to four years in Germany, Italy and/or Japan.

WWII was supposed to be the “War to End All Wars,” but we all know that didn’t happen. A son served in the Korean War, and two sons-in-law served during the Vietnam War. One of these sons-in-law served two tours in Vietnam and later died at the VA Hospital here in Grand Island from complications of Agent Orange. Two grandsons also enlisted in the service.