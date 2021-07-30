We have rights, but we also have duties

The July 28 edition of the Independent contains a story regarding concerns about COVID-19 in Nebraska and mentions Gov. Pete Ricketts not mandating vaccinations because Nebraskans have shown personal responsibility, that government should get out of the way. I hope he is right.

I do not have much background in philosophy but, in a homily at church several weeks ago, our priest cited the teaching of Gandhi as to a connection of personal rights and duties. This homily was not about COVID-19 or vaccinations. However, it caused me to do some superficial reading into Gandhi’s teachings on rights/duties. I found them persuasive. And I think they apply to our current crisis.

Individuals have many inalienable rights, but these rights are inextricably linked with duties. An individual may have a right to not receive the COVID-19 vaccination, but that does not relieve him/her of the duty to help protect society from the ravages of a pandemic. If you are not vaccinated, you can still practice isolation, masking, social distancing, rigorous hand washing, etc. However, it is your duty to do something, to take steps to minimize the effects of the pandemic. Get vaccinated!