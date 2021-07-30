 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We have rights, but we also have duties
0 comments

We have rights, but we also have duties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The July 28 edition of the Independent contains a story regarding concerns about COVID-19 in Nebraska and mentions Gov. Pete Ricketts not mandating vaccinations because Nebraskans have shown personal responsibility, that government should get out of the way. I hope he is right.

I do not have much background in philosophy but, in a homily at church several weeks ago, our priest cited the teaching of Gandhi as to a connection of personal rights and duties. This homily was not about COVID-19 or vaccinations. However, it caused me to do some superficial reading into Gandhi’s teachings on rights/duties. I found them persuasive. And I think they apply to our current crisis.

Individuals have many inalienable rights, but these rights are inextricably linked with duties. An individual may have a right to not receive the COVID-19 vaccination, but that does not relieve him/her of the duty to help protect society from the ravages of a pandemic. If you are not vaccinated, you can still practice isolation, masking, social distancing, rigorous hand washing, etc. However, it is your duty to do something, to take steps to minimize the effects of the pandemic. Get vaccinated!

An aside: Thinking about duty caused me to reread Douglas MacArthur’s farewell address at the U.S. Military Academy. I encourage everybody to read it. General MacArthur eloquently espoused the causes of service and patriotism to our nation. He called on his audience, and society, to embrace the concepts of “DUTY, HONOR, COUNTRY”.

I encourage everybody to fulfill their duty and follow the advice of the overwhelming majority of medical opinion. Ignore the media personalities and politicians who speak against vaccination. They are wrong. Get vaccinated!

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Thank you for lunch

We would like to thank the young mother and her toddler for paying for my daughter’s and my lunch at Subway recently. It was a surprise and I’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts