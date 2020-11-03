We must stop drag racing on public streets

In October a very dear lady was in a serious car accident on South Locust, all because a couple of young men thought that South Locust makes a great drag strip.

I have noticed that South Locust, Broadwell and East Capital have become really popular for racing. I know the police can’t always be patrolling these streets but maybe if there is a way to step up their presence it would discourage them.

I understand the young man involved did get injured; thankfully no one was killed. The lady that was hit is older and will take possibly three months if not longer in the hospital and rehab.

Please, before someone gets killed, can we try and get this stopped?