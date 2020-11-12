We need civil discussion, not to end Electoral College

In response to letters on elimination of the Electoral College I add that the United States of America was never intended to be a democracy. We are a constitutional democratic republic. Our founders put in a system of checks and balances at every level of government intended to foster stability and compromise while protecting the rights of political minorities, and more importantly individual liberty.

Our founders recognized that where a majority are united by a common purpose or passion the rights of the minority are in danger. if government were responsible to 50% plus one of voters, why have the Bill of Rights?

The Electoral College keeps rural areas from being ruled by highly populous areas. The needs of the “flyover states” may be very different from the needs of highly urban areas.

It seems to me this move to eliminate the Electoral College has come about because we have become so highly polarized. i encourage each of us to reach across to someone with a different political view and have a civil discussion.