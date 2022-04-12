We need Sandy Skeen Ballard

I am confident when Sandy Skeen Ballard is elected Hall County treasurer she will handle her new responsibilities as an experienced, hands-on leader.

Based on my previous interactions with her, I know she will continue to serve the customers of our great community with the utmost respect that we all deserve.

Sandy will act on our best interests through fair and honest operations because she will always present integrity and pride in her role. Sandy will stay actively involved in all decisions, leading to what is right and best for the people. The job requires this. We need Sandy, because she is ready to listen to our needs and concerns. This will allow her to make changes based on our shared needs.

As a taxpayer myself, I can say that I’ve regularly seen her commitment to serve the members of Hall County. Vote Sandy Skeen Ballard for Hall County Treasurer on May 10. Remember, getting results for the changes we need starts with our local elections.