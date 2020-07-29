All the people from our heartbreak USA, you are putting up with the coronavirus that is making lots of people sick or dead. And the more you are with your friends and other people, the more you are also spreading that virus around to other people. They will then get the virus and maybe they will be wanting to be around other people, too, and the spreading continues.
We need to stop all sports games and eat at take-outs only. All the people need to help themselves to save their own life. People need to stay home and save themselves. Stay home and be safe.
If there is no vaccine, then we all should be staying home until they get a vaccine to stop the spreading of the virus. This virus will not go away by itself. That virus is here to make you sick or it may kill you if you get the virus. Millions have gotten sick and there have been numerous deaths.
This is no game to play. Please wear a face mask and keep it on when you are around other people.
