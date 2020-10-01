Wear a mask to protect yourself and others

When you refuse to wear a face mask to protect me and others from the coronavirus, that’s where your right to selfish indifference and stupidity ends and my right to live in a safe and healthy environment begins.

Seven months ago, I pretty much put my life on hold and started wearing a face mask to help keep the people around me safe — and hasten the day when COVID-19 would no longer threaten our lives, our health, our jobs, our security. It wasn’t about being afraid. It was about caring enough to make the right choice for the health and welfare of the community. Not the easiest or most convenient choice, but the responsible choice — the kind that deals with reality, not wishful thinking, delusion and denial.

So, how’s that going? By all accounts, poorly; although you wouldn’t know it with all the back-patting and happy talk being led by our governor and the president, over 204,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19 and more than 7.2 million Americans have been infected. Nebraska’s numbers are on the rise, along with those of other states that refuse to lead by example on face masks and other proven mitigation protocols.