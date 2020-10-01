Wear a mask to protect yourself and others

When you refuse to wear a face mask to protect me and others from the coronavirus, that’s where your right to selfish indifference and stupidity ends and my right to live in a safe and healthy environment begins.
Seven months ago, I pretty much put my life on hold and started wearing a face mask to help keep the people around me safe — and hasten the day when COVID-19 would no longer threaten our lives, our health, our jobs, our security. It wasn’t about being afraid. It was about caring enough to make the right choice for the health and welfare of the community. Not the easiest or most convenient choice, but the responsible choice — the kind that deals with reality, not wishful thinking, delusion and denial.
So, how’s that going? By all accounts, poorly; although you wouldn’t know it with all the back-patting and happy talk being led by our governor and the president, over 204,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19 and more than 7.2 million Americans have been infected. Nebraska’s numbers are on the rise, along with those of other states that refuse to lead by example on face masks and other proven mitigation protocols.
It didn’t have to be this way. With more responsible leadership our situation today would be much improved — and the loss of human life and the economic disruption would be significantly less. But instead of getting better, things are getting worse; with nearly 400,000 COVID-19 deaths projected by year end in the country.
As stunning as the human loss and disruption have been, I am forever grateful for the tireless and heroic efforts of our local health care agencies, first responders and essential workers. At no point in this fight did they ever quit on us. But if you refuse to wear a face mask, let there be no question, you most certainly have quit on them — and on the rest of us fighting to hold this devastating virus at bay until a safe and effective vaccine can be found. And that’s a disgrace.
Every day someone refuses to wear a face mask and social distance is another day delayed unnecessarily until a lasting recovery can be achieved. That means more lives lost. More opportunity lost. More jobs and businesses lost. More income and revenue lost. Precious time … lost. Gone, squandered, never to be regained.
