Wearing a mask can be a literal lifesaver

Wearing a medical mask is like car seat belts — initially resisted but accepted as lifesavers.

I have family in Grand Island, and one of my cousins works at an area hospital, so I read the Nov. 17 Grand Island Independent article: ”Mayor recommending indoor mask mandate for Grand Island.” Additionally, although I am age 56, I wear a mask, so I protect both myself and those around me.

From a technical standpoint, at first blush, I am not over age 60; yet I have underlying health issues and always remind my own relatives that even if they visit grandma or grandpa or Aunt Susie, they should wear a medical mask. Although people may be blood-related, the COVID virus doesn’t discern that kinship. Sometimes it is best to be careful and be protective.

I was just south of Grand Island about 45 days ago to visit family. I was there only briefly; took precautions, came home as quickly as I could and disinfected my travel gear. I visited relatives, but I was prudent about it. I tried to stay outdoors when I could and get sunlight and practice good hand washing and, most of all, wore my mask. I wasn’t embarrassed nor cocky. Taking care of yourself and others isn’t a luxury; it’s a priority.

It’s akin to observing the Golden Rule. Wearing a mask in public (and even some private venues) is a “must” combined with social distancing. Washing hands is essential, so you don’t infect your fellow man, even your own extended relatives. If the people don’t personally reside with you: Treat them as if they are of a different household. It’s similar to seat belt use. Initially resisted, it’s commonplace now. Wear face masks!