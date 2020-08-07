As a demolition derby fan, I recently attended the demos at both Frontier and Phelps County Fairs. Hundreds of people in attendance, but not 1 mask to be seen. No derby fans, no derby organizers, no EMTs/firefighters, nobody working the concessions, not a mask was worn but mine.

Really rural Nebraska? Apparently 1,000 dead Americans a day from COVID-19 is still considered fake news here in south central Nebraska?

