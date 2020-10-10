Wearing masks is common sense precaution

I just finished reading with great sadness about the recent Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Parents demanding the right to refuse critical pandemic health guidelines because “this is America.”
Parents referencing a student wearing a mask and referring to him as being “shamed” and broken in spirit by it.
Parents playing “gotcha” by capturing momentary glimpses of school employees without masks and using it in some backward sort of way to justify their beliefs.
It saddens me to think how the movement and disinformation in opposition to wearing masks has terminally delayed our nation’s progress in quelling the spread of the virus and in the process cost more lives.
Yes, it is America — an America where most places require shirts and shoes and we adhere to it out of decency and somewhat out of safety. Masks are no different. In fact, masks right now are probably more important than shirts or shoes.
Your child feels awful and doesn’t like wearing a mask? Yeah, a lot of them make the same face about eating their vegetables, or homework. Also, families who have calmly explained to their school-age children about the value of keeping themselves and others safe mostly find that their children don’t mind masks that much.
As I watch the numbers increase as our community has taken a far more “casual” and careless attitude toward masks in the past three to four weeks, I am grateful that GIPS has taken the measures they have taken to protect our community and allow the students to have safe access to in-person education and other programs. Perhaps in hindsight, some measures will be looked on as excessive. But better to err in that direction than the other.
