What about saving children and teachers?

  Updated
  • 0

While Gov. Ricketts and the Republican Party in general is all about saving pre-born babies, how about putting the same amount of time, money and energy into saving elementary school children and teachers.

My daughter-in-law teaches fourth grade. She shouldn’t have to carry a gun to school. Yes, we need to work on mental health issues and other issues as well, but first let’s get AR-15s off the market.

First let’s get Congress to work together, not just along party lines. The measures I have seen proposed, do not take away the Second Amendment rights. You can still hunt. You can still protect yourself and your family. I am a gun owner. I am not opposed to owning a gun. I am opposed to owning an AR-15. It is a weapon of war.

I will not vote for anyone who cannot cross the aisle and vote for changes to the gun laws.

