What rules were broken?

This is an open letter by Jack Wilson to the Regency Apartment Board of Directors in regards to the published statement made by Board President Steve Miles to reporter Jeff Bahr that I was being evicted because I wasn’t following rules. This is a reflection on my reputation, and I would like to know what rules I was not following, as well as letting those who supported me know.

Following rules is impressive, but tell you nothing if you don’t know what the rules are. Neither you, Steve Miles or Ruth Tyma, who are the only living board members who initiated this eviction action, ever told me that I was not following rules so I don’t know why I was evicted.

Now that I have been evicted, you can no longer say that you could not tell me because of court action. Present residents and future residents should be aware of the Regency rules by the board or the manager, Peg Marsh, so they are not subject to eviction for not following rules.

I would like to try to clear the damage done to my reputation by the Regency Board’s action of evicting me.